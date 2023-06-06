Tunisian Ons Jabeur reaches quarter-finals at Roland Garros

Tunisian female tennis player Ons Jabeur has made history on Monday by reaching the quarter-finals of the French Open.

Jabeur is the first female Arabic player to reach the quarter-finals of the tournament. The Tunisian champion has now reached the last eight in all four of the Grand Slam tournaments.

"I mean, it was the only Grand Slam missing. I'm very happy with the performance, with the way I was, you know, playing, especially coming back after an injury. I was just taking it one match at a time, trying to make it to the second week. Now I'm gonna push more for the next few matches. Yeah, hopefully better than a quarter-final final here, looking for a semi-final", said Ons Jabeur after the match.

The Tunisian championneeded just 63 minutes to beat Bernarda Pera of the United States 6-3, 6-1 reaching the last eight at Roland Garros.

Jabeur returned to competition in Rome - and lost outright - just before coming to Roland Garros, after tearing a calf muscle and being forced to retire in the semi-finals in Stuttgart on April 22nd.

In the aftermath, she withdrew from defending her title in Madrid.