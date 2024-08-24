Welcome to Africanews

Ons Jabeur withdraws from the US Open because of a shoulder injury

Ons Jabeur of Tunisia plays a backhand return to Elina Svitolina Ukraine during their third round match at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Saturday, July 6, 2024   -  
Copyright © africanews
Kirsty Wigglesworth/Copyright 2024 The AP. All rights reserved
By Rédaction Africanews

Tennis US Open

Ons Jabeur trained lightly New York on Friday, the day after the 2022 US Open women's runner-up, withdrew from this year's tournament because of a shoulder injury.

Jabeur was to be the No. 17 seed in the tournament that begins Monday. The U.S. Tennis Association said Elise Mertens, the next-highest player eligible to be seeded, will become the No. 33 seed.

Jabeur has struggled with injuries recently, pulling out of the hard-court tournament in Washington before losing to Naomi Osaka in her lone match in Montreal. She wrote in an Instagram post Thursday that her shoulder had not recovered in time to allow her to play at Flushing Meadows.

The Tunisian also reached the finals of Wimbledon in 2022 and 2023.

Additional sources • AP

