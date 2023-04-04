Welcome to Africanews

AU peacekeepers convoy hit by explosion in Somalia

Security forces patrol outside a building which was attacked by suspected Al Shabaab militants in the Somalia's capital Mogadishu, on February 21, 2023  
Copyright © africanews
HASSAN ALI ELMI/AFP or licensors

By Africanews

Somalia

A convoy of African Union peacekeepers has been hit by an explosion in Somalia's capital, Mogadishu, on Monday.

Reports suggest that at least three civilians who were in the vicinity lost their lives.

According to a local security officer the explosion was caused by a landmine planted near the road.

Troops from the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) had been conducting their daily patrols when the attack occurred.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack but Al-Qaeda-affiliated terrorist group Al-Shabaab has claimed responsibility for recent attacks in the Horn of Africa country.

