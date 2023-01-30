Manhunt underway in South Africa

South African police has launched a manhunt for two gunmen behind the killing of eight people attending a birthday party on Sunday in a township of the port city of Gqeberha, formerly known as Port Elizabeth.

According to the police, the birthday host and house owner was among the victims.

Police Minister Bheki Cele visited the scene on Monday.

"We will have to reverse this huge trend as I am saying to you. We are also sending some national capacities in all units of police. It could be in crime intelligence, it could be detectives we will be adding in both personnel and in both material and things that can help to reverse this situation", said Police Minister Bheki Cele.

Last November, six people died not far from the scene of Sunday's shooting in another township in Gqeberha.

Police said it was a drugs-related crime.

"Andile had just arrived from East London; within thirty minutes this thing happened. My sister was also here, she actually escaped death, sadly so that she had a few friends around as well as.. those of my brothers and some of her friends have also passed on", said Nomhle “Chinese” Tys, aunt of one of the victims.

South Africa is one of the most violent countries in the world and is notorious for its high crime rate.

According to the latest official police statistics, a murder is committed in South Africa every 19 minutes.