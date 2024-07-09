South African football star Portia Modise held at gunpoint as car is hijacked

Former South African football captain Portia Modise has asked fans to help her find her car after being hijacked outside her home in Soweto.

In a video on Instagram, Modise explained she was held at gunpoint by "boys" who took her phone, keys, and car.

The Portia Modise Foundation said the former Banyana Banyana star is still shaken by the incident.

Modise, who was the first African football player to score 100 goals, retired in 2015. In her post, Modise, 41, said she was not physically hurt.

"When I arrived home, a few guys pointed firearms at me and hijacked me. I am not OK, but I am grateful for life."

She shared the registration details of her stolen car and asked people to contact her if they see it.

"If anybody has seen this car, it's a blue Polo Golf - that is my car," she said.

The video has received a lot of support from fans, but the car has not yet been found.

Modise made her international debut in 2000 at the age of 16 and went on to make a record number of appearances for Banyana Banyana.

In 2005, she was nominated for the FIFA Player of the Year, and the following year she won the Player of the Tournament award at the African Women's Championship.

She has since moved into coaching. In April, 24-year-old footballer Luke Fleurs was killed in a hijacking at a petrol station in Florida, Johannesburg.

Six men have been arrested.