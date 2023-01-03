DRC's last WW2 veteran to be buried on Jan. 6

Democratic Republic Of Congo
The Democratic Republic of Congo's last surviving World War Two veteran, Corporal Albert Kunyuku, will be buried on Friday (Jan. 6).
The Congolese film director José Adolphe Voto made the announcement.
One of his latest works title "L’Ombre des oubliés" or "The Shadow of the Forgotten" was based on the life of late Albert Kunyuku.
Family members of the corporal announced last year, that he has died on 25 November 2022, aged 100 years.
He was one of the estimated 25,000 soldiers of the Belgian Congo Army, La Force Publique, deployed to fight alongside Belgian troops during the conflict.
The corps gathered Congolese men, many of whom had been forcibly enlisted into the Belgian colonial army.
Corporal Albert Kunyuku was honoured last June by Belgium's King Philippe during a ceremony.
During the monarch's first visit to the African country, he laid a wreath at a memorial for combat veterans in Kinshasa.
