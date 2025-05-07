Foreign leaders arrive in Russia for Victory Day parade

The leaders of Cuba, Mongolia and Venezuela arrived in Moscow Wednesday ahead of attending Russia's Victory Day celebrations.

Victory Day, which is celebrated in Russia on May 9, has become the country’s most important secular holiday.

A massive parade through Red Square and other ceremonies underline Moscow’s efforts to project its power and cement the alliances it has forged while seeking a counterbalance to the West amid the conflict in Ukraine.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel are on the guest list which also includes Chinese President Xi Jinping and Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

The lineup of leaders coming to Moscow contrasts sharply to some past celebrations that drew top Western leaders at a time of friendlier ties between Russia and the West.