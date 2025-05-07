Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Foreign leaders arrive in Russia for Victory Day parade

Republic of Congo’s President Denis Sassou Nguesso, left, leaves a plane upon his arrival at the Vnukovo airport in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, May 7, 2025   -  
Copyright © africanews
AP Photo

By Africanews

with AP

Russia Victory Day

The leaders of Cuba, Mongolia and Venezuela arrived in Moscow Wednesday ahead of attending Russia's Victory Day celebrations.

Victory Day, which is celebrated in Russia on May 9, has become the country’s most important secular holiday.

A massive parade through Red Square and other ceremonies underline Moscow’s efforts to project its power and cement the alliances it has forged while seeking a counterbalance to the West amid the conflict in Ukraine.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel are on the guest list which also includes Chinese President Xi Jinping and Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

The lineup of leaders coming to Moscow contrasts sharply to some past celebrations that drew top Western leaders at a time of friendlier ties between Russia and the West.

You may also like

Most read

You may also like

Most read

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..