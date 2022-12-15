Welcome to Africanews

Moroccans mourn loss to France in semi-finals

Moroccans mourn loss to France in the World Cup semi-finals  
By Africanews

Morocco

Moroccans are mourning the loss to France in the World Cup semi-finals on Wednesday. 

Despite the 2 - 0 defeat, the Atlas Lions have made history by becoming the first African team to reach the semi-finals of the World Cup.

In Rabat, Moroccan supporter Abdelhaq Rachouk said "despite our defeat in the hands of a world champion, we were not disappointed because we have a great and strong team.
To tell the truth, the Moroccan national team did an excellent World Cup".

"The players put up a good fight and gave their best. They played for all the Moroccans and the Arabs, but in sports, there is always a winner and a loser", added another supporter, Mohamed Choumakh.

"We played very well. We were very happy when we beat Belgium, Canada, Spain, and Portugal, but today we are sad. Never mind, because it's not easy to reach the semi-final stage", concluded 10-year old Nawfal Atik.

Morocco is still in the competition and will be playing against Croatia for third place on Saturday.

