World Cup: Disappointing start for Cameroon as they lose first match to Switzerland

The Indomitable Lions of Cameroon have lost their first match against Switzerland in the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Karl Toko Ekambi and his team mates fell short to a lone goal in their Group G opener interestingly from a Cameroonian born Swiss player Breel Embolo.

The 25 year old Swiss international, born in Yaoundé scored the only goal of the game in the second half. Embolo would not celebrate the goal even as excited team mates gathered around him. He instead raised his hand and pointed in the direction of Swiss fans and then to Cameroonian fans at the opposite corner of Al Janoub stadium.

Cameroon with an impressive display in the first, would feel hard done by the result. The central African side were the better side in the first half having dominated possesion but the attacking line of Mbeumo Choupo Toko had to face an outstanding Swiss keeper.

This result does not make the business of the Indomitable Lions easier as they will still have to face two tough opponents : Serbia in the next game and the eternal favorites Brazil and its 5 stars.

For Switzerland, their win against Cameroon was a hard fought victory extending once again their record of not losing a World Cup opening game in their past five appearances on football’s biggest stage.

Brazil and Serbia take on each other Thursday evening.