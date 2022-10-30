Sudanese demonstrate against UN mediation efforts

An estimated three thousand people demonstrated Saturday on the streets of the Sudanese capital, Khartoum, against UN mediation efforts between civilian and military rulers.

The gathering took place in front of the headquarters of the UN mission in Sudan. The crowd chanted pro-Bashir slogans and burned photos of UN envoy Volker Perthes.

The demonstrators described the UN-led efforts as "foreign interference" and called for Islamist rule in the country.

"We are demonstrating for our dignity and sovereignty. Our country has been defiled by Volker (Perthes, the UN envoy to Sudan, Ed.) and before him by (former civilian Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok, Ed.) Hamdok who signed this agreement (to send Mr. Perthes to Sudan, Ed.) whose return to business we refuse", said Sudanese protester, Hafez Joubouri.

Another demonstrator, Atef Mohammed, called for Islamist law to be implemented in the country.

"We want Islam to be applied to the letter in Sudan so that, God willing, we can grow and move forward and even outpace the rest of the world", he said.

Last year, a military coup led by army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan derailed a fragile transition to civilian rule after the 2019 ouster of long-time autocrat Omar al-Bashir.