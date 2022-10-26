The South African once afraid of water who became Africa's first female dredgemaster

On this episode of Inspire Africa, Jerry Fisayo-Bambi returns with new stories of people bringing about change, innovation and making impact in their communities across Africa.

Cameroon:

We started off in Cameroon, where inadequate public hospitals are sometimes overrun by patients. To address the situation, a leading physician Dr. Philip Ouandja started "eSante", originally an online clinic with the objective of providing care by teleconference. The application has evolved and now offers home medical assistance. This is an innovative service for Cameroonians in Douala who feel that it is now easier to have a doctor on time. We spoke to some of them just as we heard more about the service from Dr Ouandja.

Togo:

The use of reusable sanitary pads is growing in sub-Saharan Africa but the needs still remain. According to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, (UNESCO), one in 10 girls in Africa miss school because they don't have access to menstrual products. Others will drop out of school altogether as a result of this and a lack of toilet, UNESCO says. But the issue is not for girls alone.

One research claims women in nearly two-thirds of African countries are faced with 'period poverty', the struggle many low-income women and girls face while trying to afford menstrual products. This, alongside the need to break the taboo surrounding the topic of menstruation is what inspired Togolese social entrepreneur Elsa M'bena to begin the production of reusable sanitary pads.

South Africa:

Plus, what does it take to become a dredgemaster? One South African woman once afraid of water tells us in this mind captivating interview. Growing up as a little girl in a township that had just one swimming pool, Londy Ngcobo never dreamed of the biggest feat she now carries as Africa's first female dredgemaster. However a keen interest in Maritime studies in school as well as a character trait of wanting to always stand out have propelled her this far.

Host Jerry Fisayo-Bambi delved into some of her other motivatons and what it would take to make the maritime industry more inclusive to women and youth in south Africa and across Africa at large.