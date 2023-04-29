Welcome to Africanews

Helping young people find purpose through career guidance and sports (Inspire Africa)

2023
By Jerry Fisayo-Bambi

On this episode, Jerry Fisayo Bambi and the Inspire Africa team bring you positively impacting stories in sports and education.

First, we go to Burkina Faso to see the self-defense training program of Gloria Guissou Kabré, a well-decorated sportswoman in the country. Guissou Kabre having distinguished herself in Karate, a martial art is now offering training self-defense training to women in her community. 

The next report takes us to Juba, South Sudan's capital where the Future Stars Academy is giving hope to vulnerable former child soldiers. 

And later on the show we meet with Zimbabwe’s Tadzie Madzima, an award-winning life coach who is helping young people find purpose through career guidance and mental health counseling.

