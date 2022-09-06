The Champions League returns to Europe this evening with the group stages. Chelsea are in Zagreb, Croatia, to launch their campaign.

Édouard Mendy and his teammates will be welcoming their new striker, Gabon international Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who arrived from Barcelona on the last day of the market.

Aubame could make his debut for the Blues and will have to succeed where Lukaku failed last year: scoring goals.

"He will be a big addition for us because he's a proper striker, a goal-scorer which we miss. In the last years, we haven't had a goal-scorer who scores 20, 25 goals per season which you obviously need to win the title", said Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic.

Paul Pogba is not ready to return to the Champions League and should even miss the World Cup.

The Frenchman had an emergency knee operation just hours after returning to training, while Juventus face PSG tonight.

"I think he will come back just before the World Cup. There are still 45 to 50 days before the World Cup starts so I have to calculate that we will get him back in January. Whether he plays in the World Cup or not is not my problem...My concern is that he is with us on January 13th", said Juventus head coach, Massimiliano Allegri.

Paul Pogba was injured during the pre-season training camp and initially opted not to go under the knife to keep his chance of defending his world title in Qatar.

The French-Guinean star is already embroiled in extra-sporting affairs.