Morocco announces sacking of national coach Halilhodzic

The Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF) announced the sacking of coach Vahid Halilhodzic.

The Franco-Bosnian coach who has been in charge since August 2019 leaves three months before the World Cup 2022 in Qatar in which the Atlas Lions will participate.

After Côte d'Ivoire and Japan, this is the third time that Halilhodzic was sacked after qualifying a team for the World Cup.

According to a statement released by the federation, both parties agreed to part amicably.

At the root of the decision were alleged "differences of opinion about the appropriate preparation" of the team.

The Federation did not reveal the identity of the next coach of the Atlas Lions but said "it will mobilize all means to ensure the National Team a good preparation for the World Cup 2022.