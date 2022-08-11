Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

Sport

sport

Morocco announces sacking of national coach Halilhodzic

Former Morocco coach Vahid Halilhodzic   -  
Copyright © africanews
FRANCK FIFE/AFP or licensors

By Africanews

Morocco

The Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF) announced the sacking of coach Vahid Halilhodzic.

The Franco-Bosnian coach who has been in charge since August 2019 leaves three months before the World Cup 2022 in Qatar in which the Atlas Lions will participate.

After Côte d'Ivoire and Japan, this is the third time that Halilhodzic was sacked after qualifying a team for the World Cup.

According to a statement released by the federation, both parties agreed to part amicably.

At the root of the decision were alleged "differences of opinion about the appropriate preparation" of the team.

The Federation did not reveal the identity of the next coach of the Atlas Lions but said "it will mobilize all means to ensure the National Team a good preparation for the World Cup 2022.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..