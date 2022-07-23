Tropical storm victims return home to Mozambique

Mozambique
Thousands of Mozambicans who have sought refuge in Malawi during a tropical storm earlier this year are now returning to their country.
More than 8 thousand people were displaced last January by tropical storm Ana which hit parts of Mozambique, Zimbabwe, Madagascar e Malawi.
The storm killed at least 70 people causing widespread chaos.
According to the Malawi authorities some refugees are being repatriated by boast; the Mozambican government has sent three buses to help in the repatriation effort.
