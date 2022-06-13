President Nyusi speaks on Mozambique's new role on UN Security Council

Mozambique was last week elected as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council along with Switzerland, Malta, Ecuador, and Japan.

Our sister channel Euronews held an exclusive interview with Mozambican Filipe Nyusi on what Maputo hopes to accomplish during its reign which begins on January 1, 2023.

Euronews: What does this election mean for Mozambique?

President Nyusi: The agenda of the United Nations Security Council is occupied 60 percent by African problems. This means that we have to, as the representative of the continent and even though we are few, carry the profound message, carry the unheard voice to address the issues of our continent.

So it is a lot of responsibility because the expectations are high. As you saw we were endorsed by 192 countries. It also means an opportunity for Mozambique to be able to transmit its experience and contribute to the world's solutions in the security sector.

Euronews: Do you think that the weak representation of the African continent in the United Nations Security Council may be an obstacle to Mozambique's performance in front of the African group to put the security problems in Africa at the center of attention?

President Nyusi: Certainly yes, but perhaps we would use the term "it's a challenge!" There are difficulties, but we have to fight to see if we can impose ourselves. And how is that done? It's carrying this voice, being there, and going there to say that things have to change. I was giving examples that new governance and administration processes are more prosperous, and are successful, especially when you bring power closer to those who need it.

So, to take in more African countries means to gather more sensitivities, and more unity to transmit problems of those that take up more space [on the agenda]. I was saying that 60% of the problems in the Security Council are African issues. The presence of these people who are there and who need to be heard and their problems to be solved is fundamental. So we will continue in the line of the Africans, on the issue of UN reforms, specifically in the Security Council.

Euronews: Do you think it will be possible during your mandate to actually ask for at least two permanent seats for Africa, as some African heads of state suggest, and at least three non-permanent seats?

President Nyusi: Well, we are not demagogues, and many of the times we don't like to dream, what we like is to make things happen. We will give our best as far as we can, but that is our intention.

Euronews: Could you share with us what Mozambique will stand for as Africa's representatives?

President Nyusi: No to terrorism, no to proliferation of weapons, we are champions of risk management, Mozambique and I personally, in disaster management, we are also going to stand up for environmental protection, gender balance and much more. But, no to war, that is fundamental!

Euronews: President Filipe Nyusi, thank you for talking to us.