All you need to know ahead of the CAF Awards

After a two-year hiatus, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Awards are back. The nominees of the 13 different categories will attend the event held in Morocco.

The 2022 African best players, teams, coaches and clubs will be unveiled on Thursday. The CAF Awards ceremony will kick off at 7 PM GMT in Morocco's capital, Rabat. This year, fans votes shall account for 70% of the total weight of the decision in regards to the CAF Goal of the Year. Laureates will be chosen in 13 different categories.

Full list of top 3 nominees

Player of the Year (Women)

Ajara Nchout Njoya (Cameroon & Internazionale Milano); Asisat Oshoala (Nigeria & Barcelona); Grace Chanda (Zambia & BIIK Kazygurt)

Player of the Year (Men)

Edouard Mendy (Senegal & Chelsea); Mohamed Salah (Egypt & Liverpool); Sadio Mane (Senegal & Bayern Munich)

Interclub Player of the Year (Women)

Andile Dlamini (South Africa & Mamelodi Sundowns); Bambanani Mbanie (South Africa & Mamelodi Sundowns); Evelyn Badu (Ghana & Sekondi Hasaacas Ladies/Alvaldsnes)

Interclub Player of the Year (Men)

Achraf Dari (Morocco & Wydad Athletic Club); Aliou Dieng (Mali & Al Ahly); Mohamed El Shenawy (Egypt & Al Ahly)

Young Player of the Year (Women)

Doris Boaduwaa (Ghana & Sekondi Hasaacas Ladies); Evelyn Badu (Ghana & Sekondi Hasaacas Ladies/Alvaldsnes); Yasmine Zouhir (Morocco & AS Saint-Etienne)

Young Player of the Year (Men)

Hannibal Mejbri (Tunisia & Manchester United); Karim Konate (Cote d’Ivoire & ASEC/RB Salzburg); Pape Matar Sarr (Senegal & Tottenham Hotspur)

Coach of the Year (Women)

Bruce Mwape (Zambia); Desiree Ellis (South Africa); Jerry Tshabalala (Mamelodi Sundowns); Reynald Pedros (Morocco)

Coach of the Year (Men)

Aliou Cisse (Senegal); Carlos Queiroz (Egypt); Walid Regragui (Wydad Athletic Club)

Club of the Year (Women)

AS FAR (Morocco); Hasaacas Ladies (Ghana); Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa)

Club of the Year (Men)

Al Ahly (Egypt)

RS Berkane (Morocco)

Wydad Athletic Club (Morocco)

National Team of the Year (Men)

Cameroon; Egypt; Senegal

National Team of the Year (Women)

The winner will be announced on 23 July 2022 during the final match of the Women’s AFCON.

Goal of the Year

Gabadinho Mhango (Malawi & Orlando Pirates); Pape Ousmane Sakho (Senegal & Simba); Zouhair El Moutaraji (Morocco & Wydad Athletic Club)

What about the show?

The red carpet event will take place at Mohammed VI Technical Centre. Award-winning Nigerian artist Tiwa Savage, Morocco’s very own musical star Asmaa Lamnawar and Ivory Coast's group Magic System will make sure there is magic in the air as they provide the entertainment in Rabat to pay tribute to the stars of African football. The show will be broadcast live around the world, across 44 African countries and on leading global broadcasters.