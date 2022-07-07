Ivory Coast's Franck Kessie welcomed to Barcelona, Sebastian Haller received at Dortmund

Spain
Franck Kessie has become the second Elephant to pull on a Barca shirt. He was presented in Catalonia on Wednesday, two days after signing a five-year contract with the legendary Spanish club
Franck Kessie was one of coach Xavi's top priority this summer with Bayern striker Robert Lewandowski.
"When a coach with a name such as Xavi calls you, you get very happy. Because you can see that your work has paid for. There aren't many players able to say no to Barcelona. It's the best club in the world." the midfielder said at his unveiling press conference..
Another Ivorian international, Sebastien Haller, officially signed for Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday. The Ajax Amsterdam striker will have the tough task of succeeding Norwegian Haaland. Haller becomes Dortmund record transfer with a €35m fee.
01:00
Ivory Coast: 2023 Afcon postponed to 2024 over weather concerns
00:59
For Iraqi amputees football team, healing is the goal
01:47
Paul Pogba features in a charity match in Guinea, meets ruling junta
01:00
Clean up underway following deadly Ivory Coast flood
01:32
Guinea: Player Paul Pogba receives hero's welcome
02:06
Former Ivorian cleaning lady gains a seat in Parliament