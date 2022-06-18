Building collapse in Cairo kills family of six

**A six-story building collapsed early on Friday, June 17 in the Egyptian capital of Cairo killing six people.**The city's deputy governor, Ibrahim Abdel-Hadi said a family of six was inside when the incident occurred but couldn't yet explain why it happened.

Rescuers were still searching through the rubble on Friday afternoon and people were asked to leave the area because of structural concerns.

Illegal construction is common in the north African country and the government has tried to crack down the practice with law enforcement. But poor construction and lack of maintenance is a remain preoccupation in the densely populated city where about 52.2 thousand people per square kilometer live making it one of the largest cities of Africa in terms of inhabitants.

According to the Arab Reporters for Investigative Journalism, building collapses across Egypt killed 500 people in the past seven years.