Egypt: rescue underway after building collapse

Rescue efforts continue after the collapse of a dilapidated building in Central Alexandria, Egypt, killing 3 people on Wednesday.

Civil defense agents are hoping to rescue survivors in the rubble of the residential building in the Moharram Bek neighborhood.

Alexandria Governor said the building was earmarked for demolition.

"In Fardous street in the district of Moharram Bek, on this building there were three floors. The building had be subject to demolition orders on separate occasions. There were two families and there are approximately nine people trapped in the rubble. We rescued a child and are waiting for the rest. Civil protection workers are here and we have the necessary equipment prepared. God help their families, we will be here with them until the rest are rescued", Mohamed El-Sherif said.

Central Alexandria and Cairo, is home to most of these dilapidated buildings, which dates back to the 19th and early 20th centuries. Several buildings have collapsed in recent years in Egypt, claiming many victims, due to the dilapidation of buildings and non-compliance with legislation in terms of urban planning.