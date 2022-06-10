Algeria and Venezuela seek to reinforce their economic cooperation

Algerian president Abdelmadjid Tebboune hosted his Venezuelan counterpart Nicolas Maduro in Algiers Thursday.

The South American leader arrived in the North African nation on Wednesday evening, for what Algeria’s state news agency called a two-day "working and friendship visit".

Both countries agreed to reinforce their economic cooperation. Tebboune announced at a joint press statement that direct flights between Algiers and Caracas would soon be launched.

Algeria and Venezuela are members of the OPEC oil cartel and their governments expressed their wish to work more closely on fields like oil and gas.

To do so, Maduro announced that the Algeria-Venezuela Joint High-Level Commission would be reactivated to draw up a new map of cooperation for both countries prosperity.

Maduro’s visit to Algeria follows a visit in Turkey.

It also came a day before US president’s summit of the Americas kicked off. A summit to which Maduro will not attend.