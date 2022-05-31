Morocco: Wydad fans celebrate third CAF Champions League title

Morocco
**Moroccan fans came out to the streets shortly after Wydad AC of Casablanca were crowned the CAF Champions League winners on Monday night. The club beat Egypt's Al Ahly 2-0.
**
For the Wydad Casablanca fans, victory never felt so sweet.
The Moroccan club won Monday its third African Champions League title. Beating Egyptian club Al Ahly at home.
"We are very happy, the team (WAC) was able to reach the end and we won the cup and we deserved it, everything was good, the players were very good, they satisfied us, and long live the WAC."
10-time champions Ahly, was seeking a record third straight title but despite plenty of possession, they were undone by clinical finishing. Wyddad player Zouheir El Moutaraji on the contrary was successful. He scored two times leading his team to victory 2 nil against Cairo.
The final whistle meant wild jubilation for the nearly 40,000 fans gathered in Mohammed V stadium.
The celebrations then spread to the entire city of Casablanca.
Yassine was overjoyed: "The players have made a great effort, long live the WAC!"
"Long live the WAC, long live the reds, Naima added. Congratulations to the Wydad Athletic Club, they satisfied us."
Wydad win confirms that the Super Cup contest will be an all-Moroccan affair. Renaissance Berkane won the second-tier CAF Confederation Cup on May 20 and will face Wydad, on a date that has yet to be determined.
01:40
Egyptian and Polish presidents discuss liquefied gas supply and cooperation in Cairo
02:28
Egypt unveils major find of 250 sarcophagi and 150 statuettes in Saqqara
Go to video
Egypt jails former presidential candidate for 15 years
00:58
Football: All set for Ahly vs Wydad CAF champions league final
Go to video
BAL: US Monastir to face Petro de Lauanda in final on Saturday
Go to video
Ghana FA retains Otto Addo as Black Stars until December