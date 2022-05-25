Africa Day harps on nutrition as AU meets in Malabo

Today, May 25, the continent celebrates Africa Day, which marks the anniversary of the signing of the OAU (Organization of African Unity) agreements which evolved into the present day African Union (AU).

On that day, May 25 1963, leaders of 30 of the 32 independent African states signed the founding charter of the organization in Addis Ababa.

Since then, the commemoration of the historic day by Africans and Africans in the diaspora has served as an opportunity for each country to organize events in order to promote the rapprochement between African peoples. It has now become a deeply rooted tradition in all African countries, and it represents the symbol of the struggle of the entire African continent for liberation, development and economic progress.

This year's celebration is centred on nutrition, with the African Union Theme for the year 2022 “Strengthening Resilience in Nutrition and Food Security on the African Continent”.

Alongside the commemoration of the day is the extraordinary summit of the African Union currently taking place in Malabo.

On this occasion, the African Union, which celebrates its 20th anniversary this year, is holding an extraordinary summit in Malabo, Equatorial Guinea, between Wednesday and Saturday.

Chaired by Macky Sall, current chairman of the AU, two summits are scheduled for this Friday and Saturday. The health, climate, food and security crises will be at the center of discussions.

Saturday will be devoted to the fight against terrorism, whether in the Sahel, Mozambique or Somalia, but also to the political instability experienced by many countries over the past two years with the resurgence of coups in West Africa.