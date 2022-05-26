Macky Sall makes first visit of a Senegalese head of state to Angola

The Presidential Palace in Luanda was decked out to receive the President of Senegal, Macky Sall, on day one of a three-day visit.

The trip is the first by a Senegalese head of state to Angola.

The aim of the visit is to boost friendly relations between the two countries, following the opening of an Angolan embassy in Dakar.

Sall, who is also the acting president of the African Union, was received by his counterpart, João Lourenço.

The two heads of state are calling for a reform of the UN Security Council, which has no African country as a permanent member.

Several cooperation agreements were signed, with an emphasis on the partnership for oil exploration.

Sall also announced that he would follow the Angolan example and open a Senegalese embassy in Luanda.

The President of Senegal will next travel to Equatorial Guinea for the African Union Summit this weekend.