Prince Harry walks Angola minefield in tribute to Princess Diana

Prince Harry is once again retracing the powerful footsteps of his late mother, Princess Diana. On Wednesday, the Duke of Sussex donned a flak jacket and walked through an active minefield in Cuito Cuanavale, southern Angola — a bold gesture aimed at raising awareness for land mine clearance.

Harry’s visit with the Halo Trust mirrors Diana’s iconic 1997 campaign, just months before her tragic death, when images of her walking a similar path captured global attention and helped push forward a landmark land mine ban treaty.

Angola is still grappling with the deadly legacy of a 27-year civil war that ended in 2002. The Halo Trust says more than 80,000 people have been killed or injured by land mines since 2008. Though over 120,000 explosives have been cleared, 1,000 minefields remain — with Angola aiming to be land mine-free by 2025.

Harry last visited the country in 2019, continuing his mother’s legacy of compassion and advocacy in one of the world’s most mine-affected nations.