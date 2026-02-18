Ashes and reflection: Lagos Catholics mark Ash Wednesday

Catholics in Nigeria's largest city flocked to churches on Wednesday for Ash Wednesday, beginning the 40-day Lenten season with prayers and the traditional imposition of ashes. This year's observance coincides with the start of Ramadan, creating a rare moment of simultaneous fasting for the country's two major faiths.

At the Church of Assumption in Lagos, priests marked faithful's foreheads with ash crosses—a ritual symbolizing mortality and repentance.

"If we go through life and we're not reminded that we are dust and we'll get back to ash, this day serves as that reminder," said Patricia Ku-Eworo. "It brings you back, it makes you realign if you have lost focus."

Self-reflection in a complex world

Despite traffic and busy schedules, worshippers packed early morning services.

Alberto Osuji described the season as a call for deep introspection: "The world is very complex and ever-changing, but it doesn't change the essence.

We need to come back to ourselves. How close is our relationship to God? How can we better our relationship with God and with mankind?"

Dual fasting season

The 2026 Lenten observance coincides with the start of Ramadan, meaning Lagos's Christian and Muslim communities begin concurrent periods of fasting—a reflection of Nigeria's rich religious diversity.