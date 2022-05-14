CAF Champions league: Al Ahly set to see off ES Setif for place in final

CAF Champions League
Al Ahly are set to book their place in the African Champions League final when they face ES Setif in Algiers this Saturday.
The two-time defending champions, led by their star coach, the South African Pitso Mosimane, are with the advantage having won the first leg of the duel in Cairo by 4 goals to 0
But there is no question of looking down on the Algerians, Mosimane has warned.
"We will play a normal game. For us the score is zero-zero and we come here to play a game that is zero-zero so I think you understand what will be the strategy when you have zero-zero. It's important for us to score a goal here - or two. But we know it's not going to be easy" Pitso Mosimane said.
If they qualify, the Red Devils will face Wydad of Casablanca, who last night booked their place after a 3-1 agregrate win against Athletico Petroleos of Angola.
The Moroccans drew one-all at home in the second leg with Amine Farhane answering for Brazilian Gleisson Moreira.
