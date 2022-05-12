Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

Sport

sport

Al Ahly appeal CAF's decision to stage Champions League in Morocco

Ahly's coach Pitso Mosimane (C) speaks to his players before the penalty shootout during the FIFA Club World Cup 3rd place football match   -  
Copyright © africanews
KARIM JAAFAR/AFP or licensors
By Rédaction Africanews

CAF Champions League

The Egyptian giants Al Ahly have appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (Cas) over the decision to host the African Champions League final in the Moroccan city Casablanca.

This decision according to them could help the Moroccan side Wydad Casablanca a home advantage if they make it through to the finals.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) had on Tuesday said that Morocco will play host to the final of the 2022 continental champions league on May 30.

Al Ahly, hoping to reach the final and claim a third consecutive title, had last weekend asked CAF president Patrice Motsepe to host the final in a neutral country, but to no avail.

In the first leg of the semi-finals last weekend, Wydad beat Petro Luanda 3-1 in Angola, while Al Ahly won 4-0 at home in Cairo against Entente de Setif of Algeria.

The return matches are scheduled in Casablanca and Algiers this Friday and Saturday.

Al Ahly have also asked its national football federal to do late bidding to host the final tournament despite the lapse.

You may also like

Most read

You may also like

Most read

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..