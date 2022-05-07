FIFA rejects Algeria's appeal against Cameroon

The world football body, FIFA, has rejected Algeria's appeal against the World Cup qualifying play-off against Cameroon.

The announcement was made on Saturday by the Algerian Federation.

After winning the first leg 1-0 in Cameroon, the Fennecs were eliminated 2-1 on March 29th in the return leg at home by a last-second extra-time goal from Karl-Toko Ekambi.

On March 31st, the Algerian Federation announced an appeal with FIFA asking for the match to be replayed because of what they described as "disgraceful refereeing" of Gambian Bakary Gassama.

According to the letter, FIFA's referees' committee refused to accept the request.

The elimination of Algerian side Fennecs was seen as a national tragedy.

Supoorters demonstrated several times in front of FIFA headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland.