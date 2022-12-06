Samuel Eto'o issues apology for 'violent altercation' on YouTuber during World Cup

Cameroon football legend Samuel Eto'o has apologised for his violent attack on a Youtuber, a video of which has gone viral on social media since Tuesday morning.

The images show the current president of the Cameroonian Football Federation dryly hit in the face by a cameraman, falling backwards.

The incident was recorded shortly after Brazil's 4-1 victory over South Korea in the World Cup.

Following the incident, the ex-striker on Tuesday (Dec. 6) evening released a statement apologising for the incident.

Parts of the apology statement sighted on Eto'o 's official Twitter page reads;

"On last 5 December, after the Brazil-South Korea match, I had a violent altercation with a person who was probably an Algerian supporter," the statement began. "I would like to apologise for losing my temper and reacting in a way that does not match my personality. I apologise to the public for this unfortunate incident,"

He continued by saying "I pledge to continue to resist the relentless provocation and daily harassment of some Algerian supporters. Indeed, since the Cameroon-Algeria match on 29 March in Blida, I have been the target of insults and allegations of cheating without any evidence.

"During this World Cup, Cameroonian fans have been harassed and pestered by Algerians on the same subject. I would like to mention that the scenario of Algeria's defeat was cruel but perfectly in line with the rules and ethics of our sport.

"All the appeals made by the Algerian Football Federation to the competent jurisdictions have been rejected. I, therefore, call on the Algerian authorities and Federation to take responsibility to put an end to this unhealthy climate before a more serious tragedy occurs".