Fans celebrate in Cameroon, Morocco over 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification

There were wild scenes of jubilation across major Cameroonian cities Tuesday night as the Indomitable Lions sealed their place for the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Fans went over the moon in Douala taking to the streets, pumping fists in the air and blowing car horns.

It took a last minute goal for the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon to confirm their qualification. And it came at the expense of Algeria whom until the last minute of extra time thought they had done enough to book their ticket. But that all of a sudden became only a dream.

Algeria lost 2-1 at home in Blida and though the aggregate score remained at 2-2, it was Cameroon that carried on as winner on the away goal rule, after a never-say never incredible game of football.

That away-goal rule was what in fact came to play against another top team on the continent, Nigeria. The Super Eagles failed to do the needful against bitter rivals the black stars of Ghana. A one - one draw in Abuja proved fatal. It will be the first time one of the giants of African football fails to reach the world cup since 2006.

The qualifications for the 2022 World Cup are now over after the matches of Tuesday, March 29. The five places for African teams have been fully booked.

Senegal got out of the Egyptian trap in a penalty shootout that reminded fans of the thrill of the recently concluded AFCON final in Cameroon. They will have Sadio Mane to thank again for always stepping up to the occasion when it mattered most while for the Pharaohs, it would be a groaning debate and perhaps strong criticism of Mohammed Salah who lost his penalty kick.

In other games, Tunisia and Morocco qualified respectively against Mali and DR Congo.