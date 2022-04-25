Sankara trial resumes to discussion compensation

Burkina Faso
In Burkina Faso, a military court started an hearing this Monday on the interests of the civil parties in the case of Thomas Sankara and his twelve companions.
The lawyers for the civil parties demand that the state and the accused be jointly and severely liable and obliged to compensate all the damage suffered by the families.
Thomas Sankara, seen by many as a revolutionary president was murdered in 1987.
Earlier this month, former Burkinabe president Blaise Campaorè was sentenced in absentia to life in prison by a military court in Ouagadougou.
Campaorè is currently living in exile in Ivory Coast and is an Ivorian citizen since 2016.
The Sankara familiy is asking for the symbolic sum of one franc as compensation for damages.
The Burkinabe lawyers representing the family are not charging for their services.
The military court will render its decision on May 10th.
