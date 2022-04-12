Ghana to commence reconstruction of collapsed Appiate community

Ghana government says it will on Sunday, May 15, 2022, begin the rebuilding of collapsed Appiatse community where a huge explosion caused the death of about 13 people, injured many and displaced the entire community.

The government has recently received a lot of pressure to speed up the process of rebuilding the community after persons who were displaced by the Appiate explosion had their lives disrupted again by a downpour last Friday (April 8).

The Appiate Support Fund, which was set up to mobilise adequate funds to rebuild the community destroyed by a fatal explosion, has received over GHS 35 million in donations so far, according to local media reports.

“Within two weeks, we will be able to have selected whoever will be constructing the building and the designs. Within the stipulated time, the Ministry of Roads would have been there to do their road layouts. That is a big step, without which we can’t proceed…We will also be able to give proper estimates.” The Chairman of the Appiate Reconstruction Implementation Committee, Benito Owusu-Bio, said.

The explosion is believed to have been caused by a collision between a vehicle transporting explosives to a mining site and a tricycle.

The truck that was involved in the explosion was heading to Chirano Gold Mines.