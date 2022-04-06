Sadio Mané's club Liverpool seals first-leg win against Benfica

Liverpool secured a solid victory against Benfica 3-1 in their Champions League quarter-final first leg in Lisbon. 22 year-old Ibrahima Konate opened the scoring for the Reds in yellow followed by a goal from Sadio Mane and a third by Luis Diaz.

During this match, the Senegalese champion played along his rival Egypt player Mohamed Salah, who he beat in the final of the AFCON and then in the playoffs of the 2022 World Cup.

"It's a tough period, both boys came back from Africa that's really not easy. A massive pressure on both the shoulders. They both had to sort it for their countries. The managers had their part in that as well to put it on them. And it now needs a bit of time to settle. That's all. Important game for Mo and Sadio tonight. One could score the other one unfortunately not. But everything will be fine.", commented Liverpool's manager, Jurgen Klopp after the match.

Tuesday evening also showed Kevin De Bruyne giving Manchester City advantage against Atlético Madrid.

The Belgian player scored the only goal to give City a 1-0 win over the Colchoneros in the first leg of their Champions League quarterfinal. Atletico's players will have to do better for the second leg next week, April, 13.