Here are the teams involved in the 2022 FIFA World Cup draw

As the draw for the 2022 World Cup takes place on Friday in Qatar, the majority of the 32 qualifiers are already known. They will be divided into four groups of eight teams to form eight groups of four. Here is what they look like according to the updated rankings FIFA revealed on Thursday.

The World Cup draw show will take place on Friday, at the Doha exhibition and convention center starting at 4 PM GMT and will last one hour. Teams will be split into eight groups of four, with 16 advancing from the group stage.

Here are the FIFA World Cup 4 pots:

Pot 1:

Qatar

Brazil

Belgium

France

Argentina

England

Spain

Portugal

Pot 2:

Mexico

Netherlands

Denmark

Germany

Uruguay

Switzerland

United States

Croatia

Pot 3:

Senegal

Iran

Japan

Morocco

Serbia

Poland

South Korea

Tunisia

Pot 4:

Cameroon

Canada

Ecuador

Saudi Arabia

Ghana

Wales or Scotland/Ukraine

Costa Rica or New Zealand

Peru or Australia/United Arab Emirates

There will be 37 nations involved in the draw ceremony but five teams will ultimately not reach the tournament, which begins on Nov. 21.

The full lineup will not be known until at least June, when the intercontinental playoffs and the final European qualifiers are completed.