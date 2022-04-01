Here are the teams involved in the 2022 FIFA World Cup draw

Qatar
As the draw for the 2022 World Cup takes place on Friday in Qatar, the majority of the 32 qualifiers are already known. They will be divided into four groups of eight teams to form eight groups of four. Here is what they look like according to the updated rankings FIFA revealed on Thursday.
The World Cup draw show will take place on Friday, at the Doha exhibition and convention center starting at 4 PM GMT and will last one hour. Teams will be split into eight groups of four, with 16 advancing from the group stage.
Here are the FIFA World Cup 4 pots:
Pot 1:
Qatar
Brazil
Belgium
France
Argentina
England
Spain
Portugal
Pot 2:
Mexico
Netherlands
Denmark
Germany
Uruguay
Switzerland
United States
Croatia
Pot 3:
Senegal
Iran
Japan
Morocco
Serbia
Poland
South Korea
Tunisia
Pot 4:
Cameroon
Canada
Ecuador
Saudi Arabia
Ghana
Wales or Scotland/Ukraine
Costa Rica or New Zealand
Peru or Australia/United Arab Emirates
There will be 37 nations involved in the draw ceremony but five teams will ultimately not reach the tournament, which begins on Nov. 21.
The full lineup will not be known until at least June, when the intercontinental playoffs and the final European qualifiers are completed.
