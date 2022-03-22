Sissi hosts Bennett and Abu Dhabi Prince in Egypt

Egyptian President, Abdel Fattah al-Sissi, hosted on teusday the Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed.

The meeting held at the Sinai resort town of Sharm el-Sheikh, focused "particularly on energy and food security" occasioned by the war in Ukraine, according to the Egyptian officials.

Cairo is the largest wheat importer bringing in the country 85% of its wheat and 73% of its sunflower oil from Ukraine and Russia respectively.

With the global rise in price of wheat in the wake of the conflict, the Egyptian government fixed the price of unsubsidized bread in the country on Monday

The Gulf oil nations, including the Emirates, continue to resist pressure by Western countries to increase production of the crude oil.

The first of its kind, the meeting comes against the backdrop of talks between Iran and the major powers in Vienna on the issue of Iran's nuclear program, whose impact of a potential agreement is gauged by Israel and several Arab countries, such as Egypt and the Emirates.