World happiness report: Check out Africa's Top 10

By Lauriane Noelle Vofo Kana

Africa

Mauritius, Libya and Ivory Coast are Africa's leading countries on the latest World happiness report released on International day of happiness.

The United Nations' Sustainable Development Solutions Network published on Sunday its annual World Happiness Report. If happiness or well being are often deemed subjective notions, experts who participated in the report focused on 6 indicators: GDP per capita, social support, healthy life expectancy, freedom, generosity, and corruption. The rankings did not rely on the index of these factors but rather on individuals' own assessments of their lives. The ranking of happiness is based on a three-year average from 2019-to 2021.

Top 10

Out of 146 surveyed countries, here are Africa's best-ranked:

52. Mauritius

86. Libya

88. Ivory Coast

91. South Africa

93. the Gambia

96. Algeria

97. Liberia

99. The Congo

100. Morocco

101. Mozambique

Compared to last year's report, Mauritius and Libya secure the same position. Five countries progressed enough to appear in this year's top 10, namely: South Africa, Algeria, Liberia, Morocco, Mozambique.

Last three

There is no change in the last three slots. In the 2022 World happiness report, Botswana, Rwanda and Zimbabwe are the latest African countries. They respectively rank 142, 143 and 144. Zimbabwe, Lebanon (145) and Afghanistan (146) fall to bottom of the World happiness report.

