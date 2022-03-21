World happiness report: Check out Africa's Top 10

Africa
Mauritius, Libya and Ivory Coast are Africa's leading countries on the latest World happiness report released on International day of happiness.
The United Nations' Sustainable Development Solutions Network published on Sunday its annual World Happiness Report. If happiness or well being are often deemed subjective notions, experts who participated in the report focused on 6 indicators: GDP per capita, social support, healthy life expectancy, freedom, generosity, and corruption. The rankings did not rely on the index of these factors but rather on individuals' own assessments of their lives. The ranking of happiness is based on a three-year average from 2019-to 2021.
Top 10
Out of 146 surveyed countries, here are Africa's best-ranked:
52. Mauritius
86. Libya
88. Ivory Coast
91. South Africa
93. the Gambia
96. Algeria
97. Liberia
99. The Congo
100. Morocco
101. Mozambique
Compared to last year's report, Mauritius and Libya secure the same position. Five countries progressed enough to appear in this year's top 10, namely: South Africa, Algeria, Liberia, Morocco, Mozambique.
Last three
There is no change in the last three slots. In the 2022 World happiness report, Botswana, Rwanda and Zimbabwe are the latest African countries. They respectively rank 142, 143 and 144. Zimbabwe, Lebanon (145) and Afghanistan (146) fall to bottom of the World happiness report.
