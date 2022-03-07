Rwanda and Tunisia win first day of BAL

-
Copyright © africanewsJULIEN DE ROSA/AFP
By Africanews
Basketball Africa League
Rwanda's Energy Group started their Basketball Africa League season on Sunday with a win against Morocco's AS Sale.
The Moroccans dominated for the first two quarters of the match played at Dakar's Arena in Senegal.
After half-time, the team from Rwanda played more efficiently finishing first with a final score of 91-87.
In the other match of the day, Tunisia's US Monastir came face to face with Mozambique's, Clube Ferroviário da Beira.
Tunisia's US Monastir proved too strong for CFV Beira of Mozambique in a 77-71 win.
The Mozambicans face Morocco's AS Sale on Tuesday.
01:06
Morocco: Upsurge in migrant crossings at Melilla border fence
Go to video
Hundreds of migrants scale fence in Spain's Melilla enclave for second day
01:06
Harden shines in Philly home debut with 26 pts to help beat the Knicks
01:12
Moroccan students fleeing Ukraine arrive in Casablanca
02:13
Tunisian women debate rights on freezing of reproductive eggs
01:33
Tunisian students evacuated from Ukraine arrive home