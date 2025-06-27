Duke basketball coach leads USA players at AmeriCup

Kara Lawson has always been a basketball trailblazer and now the Duke women’s coach has a legit chance to lead USA to another gold medal.

She has already done it once.

Lawson guided the Americans to a 3-on-3 Olympic gold medal and could have the chance to lead the USA’s 5-on-5 squad at the Los Angeles Games in three years. First up is coaching the U.S. AmeriCup team that begins play this weekend in Chile.

"I wanted to be a coach since I was seven. That’s why I chose to play at University of Tennessee to play for Coach Summit, because if you want to learn how to coach, why not go to the best coach?", Lawson said, crediting her time learning under iconic Lady Vols Hall of Fame coach Pat Summitt as a big reason for her recent success roaming the sidelines.

She just thought the entry point might be at the high school level as the WNBA didn’t exist and college wasn’t something she strived to do.

Fast forward 37 years and she’s in charge of the group of college players heading to South America.

In the AmeriCup, Lawson will be coaching some of the most talented players in women's college basketball, including Flau’Jae Johnson (LSU), Olivia Miles (TCU), Hannah Hidalgo (Notre Dame), Madison Booker (Texas), Joyce Edwards (South Carolina) and Raegan Beers (Oklahoma).

Lawson made an impression at the tryouts in Colorado Springs last week.

"The intensity she brings every day, you feel it, that's a pro right there,” Johnson said. “Just learning from her, I learned so much in these two days. It's been amazing.”

As a college basketball player, AmeriCup is where you want to be this summer, Lawson said.

The players agree.

"We have Olympians that come and put the same jersey on and wear USA across their chest, and people that have paved the way,” said Notre Dame guard Hannah Hidalgo. “It’s the biggest stage and so just to be a part of it is an honor.”

The 44-year-old Lawson could become the second African American to lead the USA women's Olympic basketball team. Dawn Staley was the women's head coach for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Lawson has had success already with USA Basketball, leading the 3-on-3 team to a gold medal at the Tokyo Games. She didn't want to look at this opportunity as a tryout to be the 2028 Olympic coach or even next year's World Cup where she is on the short list to be the next head coach.

That decision will be made by Sue Bird, who took over as the new national team managing director earlier this year.

