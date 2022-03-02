Exiled author sues Ugandan government for torture

A Ugandan novelist accused of insulting President Yoweri Museveni has filed a lawsuit against the Ugandan government, alleging that soldiers tortured him.

Kakwenza Rukirabashaija was detained in December after allegedly disrespecting President Yoweri Museveni and his son Muhoozi Kainerugaba in a series of tweets.

He however refuted the allegations.

Uganda rearrests award-winning writer set free by court https://t.co/OWi6oecXsN — africanews 😷 (@africanews) January 26, 2022

He wants the East African Court of Justice to rule that his detention, torture, and arrest were all unlawful.

After being granted bail by a judge, the award-winning author left the East African country this month.

He fled Uganda to Rwanda, then travelled to a third country, where he was assisted by the United Nations refugee agency, UNHCR, in his journey to Germany.

His trial is scheduled to begin on March 23.

In 2021, Rukirabashaija was awarded the Pen Pinter Prize for being a brave worldwide writer.

On April 13, 2020, security officials apprehended Kakwenza at his house in Iganga for publishing his debut book, The Greedy Barbarian, which they felt was about President Yoweri Museveni.

He was arrested for the second time on September 18, 2020, after writing a novel about his ordeal at the hands of his captors. Banana Republic: Where Writing is Treasonous is the title of the book.