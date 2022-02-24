Russia-Ukraine conflict: Ghanaian students in Ukraine "cry" for help

Ghanaian students in Ukraine are in dire need of government assistance to move out of the war-hit nation.

According to Dr. Araba Maame Arkoah, Ghanaians living or schooling in Ukraine are in fear over the seeming silence of the Ghanaian government on their conditions in the country following the tensions.

“We are asking ourselves if the government of Ghana has not heard what is happening here? We keep getting scared, we really need the help of the government. As it stands now, we need to come home. I’m scared, very scared, everybody around me is scared.”

Ghanaian students in Ukraine advised to "seek shelter" https://t.co/ZKgfZuiTZI — africanews 😷 (@africanews) February 24, 2022

She said an airport 30 minutes drive from her residence had been hit by an explosive.

Another, Kwasi Mintah said: “For this morning we’ve heard a number of explosions. There about 900 students and in total, we have about 1500 Ghanaians in Ukraine. The Ghanaians here are panicking, they are afraid”.

Russian forces have launched a military assault on neighbouring Ukraine, crossing its borders and bombing military targets near big cities.

Russia attacks Ukraine, conflict spills over into the world | Africanews https://t.co/whq0ZppRu9 — africanews 😷 (@africanews) February 24, 2022

In a TV statement, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Russia did not plan to occupy Ukraine and demanded that its military lay down its arms.

Moments later, attacks were reported on Ukrainian military targets.

Ukraine said that “Putin has launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine”.

In a related development, Ghana's ministry of foreign affairs has advised Ghanaians in Ukraine to seek shelter.