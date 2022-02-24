Russia attacks Ukraine, conflict spills over into the world

Ukraine
This Story is breaking, please check back for updates
Russia launched a full-scale attack on Ukraine on Thursday, hitting cities and bases with air strikes or shelling as civilians crammed into trains and cars to flee. The Ukrainian government said Russian tanks and troops had crossed the border and accused Moscow of unleashing a "total war" that could rewrite the geopolitical order and whose repercussions are already being felt around the world.
