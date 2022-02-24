Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Russia attacks Ukraine, conflict spills over into the world

Russia attacks Ukraine, conflict spills over into the world
  -  
Copyright © africanews
Sergei Grits/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
By Rédaction Africanews

and euronews

Ukraine

This Story is breaking, please check back for updates

Russia launched a full-scale attack on Ukraine on Thursday, hitting cities and bases with air strikes or shelling as civilians crammed into trains and cars to flee. The Ukrainian government said Russian tanks and troops had crossed the border and accused Moscow of unleashing a "total war" that could rewrite the geopolitical order and whose repercussions are already being felt around the world.

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..