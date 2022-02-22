Kenyans protest surge in food prices

Social media users in Kenya are protesting the surge in food prices and other basic commodities in the country.

With the hashtag #lowerfoodprices the topic has been leading the trends on Twitter for the past two days and has also dominated local media, according to sources.

Some social media users showed evidence of shopping lists which stated with prices of basic commodities like bread and cooking oil which has shot up in the last three years – with some goods twice or three times more expensive.

The issue may mount a lot of pressure on the government especially as the country's elections are due in August.

They are calling out the government for failing to curb the ever-rising prices.

Higher taxes and increased costs of production, including that of farm inputs, have been blamed for pushing up prices.

The Kenyan statistics bureau's latest data shows that year-on-year food inflation rose by 8.89% in January.

According to the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation, Global food prices rise in January. Vegetable oils and dairy products were the major drivers of this.