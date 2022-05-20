Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

20 million farmers in Africa to benefit from $1.5 billion emergency food facility

20 million farmers in Africa to benefit from $1.5 billion emergency food facility
FILE- An Egyptian farmer harvests wheat on a farm, in Qalubiyah, North Cairo, Egypt,   -  
Copyright © africanews
Hassan Ammar/AP
By Rédaction Africanews

with Agencies

Food crisis

The African Development Bank has approved a $1.5 billion emergency food production facility for 20 million farmers on the continent.

This is aimed at reducing the looming food crisis driven by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the bank announced on Friday, as reported by Reuters.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is further disrupting a global and liberalized food system that was already undermined by COVID and the unfolding climate crisis.

The funding is meant to assist Africa overcome a shortage of at least 30 million metric tonnes of food due to the disruption of global food supplies caused by the conflict in Europe, especially for wheat, maize and soybeans imported from Russia and the Ukraine.

The facility was designed to boost the local production of cereals and oil grains as the most effective and efficient way to build resilience across Africa's food systems, the bank added.

Additional sources • African Development Bank Group

Related articles

Most read

Related articles

Most read

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..