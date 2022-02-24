Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

President Kenyatta endorses Raila Odinga in upcoming presidential election

In this March 9, 2018, Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta, left, shakes hands with opposition leader Raila Odinga, right, after announcing an agreement to work together.   -  
Copyright © africanews
Brian Inganga/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
By Rédaction Africanews

with Agencies

Kenya

President Uhuru Kenyatta offically endorsed long-time rival Raila Odinga, on Wednesday.

During an address before his Jubilee party supporters on Wednesday, President Uhuru Kenyatta said Raila Odinga "meant well for the country".

President Kenyatta urged leaders from Central Kenya to cast their ballot for 77 year-old Odinga.

Presidential elections are set for August 9.

It will be the fifth time Mr Odinga runs for president. He will vie for the presidency as the Azimio la Umoja alliance preferred candidate. The alliance is made up of parties such as Mr Kenyatta’s Jubilee Party and, now, Mr Odigan’s Orange Democratic Movement.

The president's endorsement of Raila Odinga futher isolates deputy President William Ruto, who will run as the United Democratic Alliance nominee.

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..