President Kenyatta endorses Raila Odinga in upcoming presidential election

Kenya
President Uhuru Kenyatta offically endorsed long-time rival Raila Odinga, on Wednesday.
During an address before his Jubilee party supporters on Wednesday, President Uhuru Kenyatta said Raila Odinga "meant well for the country".
President Kenyatta urged leaders from Central Kenya to cast their ballot for 77 year-old Odinga.
Presidential elections are set for August 9.
It will be the fifth time Mr Odinga runs for president. He will vie for the presidency as the Azimio la Umoja alliance preferred candidate. The alliance is made up of parties such as Mr Kenyatta’s Jubilee Party and, now, Mr Odigan’s Orange Democratic Movement.
The president's endorsement of Raila Odinga futher isolates deputy President William Ruto, who will run as the United Democratic Alliance nominee.
