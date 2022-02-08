Tunisia judges to strike over presidential power grab

Tunisia’s Judges Association on Tuesday called for a suspension of work in all courts in the country on Wednesday, Feb. 9 and Thursday 10.

this action is intended to protest President Kais Saied’s move to dissolve the Supreme Judicial Council, according to the group’s Facebook page.

They also called for a protest in front of the Supreme Judicial Council on Feb. 10, the post added.

Supporters of the president have welcomed his moves to rid the country of a system they see as corrupt.