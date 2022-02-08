Tunisia judges to strike over presidential power grab

Tunisia
Tunisia’s Judges Association on Tuesday called for a suspension of work in all courts in the country on Wednesday, Feb. 9 and Thursday 10.
this action is intended to protest President Kais Saied’s move to dissolve the Supreme Judicial Council, according to the group’s Facebook page.
They also called for a protest in front of the Supreme Judicial Council on Feb. 10, the post added.
Supporters of the president have welcomed his moves to rid the country of a system they see as corrupt.
Go to video
Algeria: Former Energy Minister, Chakib Khelil faces 20-year jail term
Go to video
Burkina: Thomas Sankara trial suspended due to coup
01:40
Tunisia and Burkina Faso fight for a place in the semi-finals
Go to video
AFCON 2021: Youssef Msakni, Tunisia's spearhead
Go to video
Libya: Health Minister remanded in custody
01:50
Nigeria knocked out of Africa Cup of Nations by Tunisia