Sudan: Hundreds mourn at funeral of 26 year old protestor

Hundreds of Sudanese mourners marched in the streets of Khartoum on Monday at the funeral of a 26-year-old who was killed at a protest near the presidential palace.

They prayed together at the funeral and chanted in unison as they carried the body of Mohammed Alish through the streets.

A medical group said three more people were killed in Sudan as thousands of people once again took to the streets of the capital and other cities Monday.

The fatalities brought the death toll among protesters to at least 76 since the military takeover on Oct. 25.

Protesters, mostly young people, also marched in the city of Omdurman Monday, according to the pro-democracy movement, as well as in the provinces of Kassala, Red Sea, Jazira and the already restive Darfur region.

Activists said security forces fired live ammunition and tear gas to disperse protesters in several locations in the capital, including around the fortified presidential palace.

The Sudan Doctors Committee said security forces killed two protesters in Khartoum- one shot in the chest and a second in the head.

A third protester was killed, shot in the head and shoulder, in Madani, the capital city of Jazira province, about 135 kilometers (85 miles) southeast of Khartoum, the medical group said.

Relentless protests have rocked the country since a military coup three months ago. The fresh crackdown will likely complicate U.N. efforts to find a way out of the country's crisis.

The coup has upended Sudan’s transition to democratic rule after three decades of repression and international isolation under autocratic President Omar al-Bashir.