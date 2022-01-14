AFCON: Cameroonians boycott stadiums during matches

In this so-called "fan zone" located in the fifth district of Douala, thousands of people are gathered around this giant screen to watch the second match between Cameroon and Ethiopia.

There are thousands of people in a gathering like this , who have decided not to go to the stadiums. Like this gentleman, many Cameroonians have decided to boycott the stadiums following the strict measures taken by AFCON to limit the spread of the virus.

"Here we are supporting the morale of the lions to allow them to win the cup and eventually to victory, we must win and qualify today" said Jules Ngakoué, supporter.

"In the fan zone there''s so much excitement, and there are no regulations to get in, you just need your mask, whereas in the stadium you have to get vaccinated, get Covid test, here it''s easier because you get together and there''s joy" added another supporter.

In Bafoussam or in Limbé; Cameroonians don't go to the stadiums for a simple reason, they prefer to watch the games on TV or at home because they don't want to be vaccinated, nor get the Covid tests. This makes the authorities disappointed, as they were expecting a full stadium during this competition. The result of the first day which had just ended in Cameroon is 12 matches for 12 goals scored.