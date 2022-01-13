Ivory Coast's manager criticises performance against Equatorial Guinea

In the Africa Cup of Nations held in Cameroon, the Ivory Coast's manager reacted to his team's victory against Equatorial Guinea in Group E.

Despite the one nil win, manager Patrice Beaumelle said the performance of his players was 'disappointing'.

"We will remember the three points, the victory and a very good start to the match, the first 10, 15 minutes when the intentions were very good. Simplicity, fluidity, collective work. I really liked the first 10, 15 minutes. Afterwards, we always have this small mistake of falling back into our own fault of thinking that we can make the difference on our own, of using the colleague each time to go it alone, and that's what displeases me a little. So, it was my mantra throughout our preparation camp to put a lot more simplicity after we take the lead. I can see the talent. Let the talent act", said Patrice Beaumelle, head coach of the Elephants.

Ivory Coast's midfielder, Jean Michael Seri, reaffirmed his determination in keeping the momentum going.

"I'm not at all surprised with my performance. But there are a lot of players who also deserved to be better, to win this trophy. If it has been decided otherwise, I take it with a lot of joy and I will try to keep the momentum going", promised the Ivorian midlfielder.

Ivory Coast's Max Gradel scored a goal five minutes into the match.

The team tops Group E with three points and still has to play against Sierra Leone and defending champions, Algeria.