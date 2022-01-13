DRC forces launch offensive against ADF forces in eastern Congo

Armed forces in the Democratic Republic of Congo have launched a series of attacks against the positions held by Allied Democratic Forces in Virunga National Park in the east of the country.

The air offensive follows a joint operation at the end of November with Ugandan forces who are also fighting the group.

"Our series of bombardments continues in Beni territory and today we have just bombed several enemy strongholds. today we caught them at 12 o'clock sharp at the time of their prayer, we are sure and certain that the DR Congo will win", said Captain Antony Mualushayi, Spokesperson for the FARDC.

On Tuesday, Congolese military sources announced the arrest of one of the founders of the Allied Democratic Forces.

The ADF are responsible for thousands of killings in the north Kivu province as well as recent bomb attacks in Uganda.

The Islamic State group presents the ADF as its regional branch.